Terrifying Stat Reveals the Extent of Paris Saint-Germain's Potent Attacking Threat

A legitimately scary statistic has been revealed which details explicitly the potency of Paris Saint-Germain's notoriously deified attack.

Having infamously brought in a veritable wealth of attacking options last summer, with Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe acquired to accompany Edinson Cavani up front to form the now obligatory offensive acronym 'MCN', it is perhaps no surprise it has duly been raining goals in the French capital.

125 - @PSG_English have scored 125 goals in all comps this season, at least 23 than any other team in the top 5 leagues (Man City - 102). Scary. pic.twitter.com/6o4LcNI3oi — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 6, 2018

However, a tweet from OptaJean lays out in no uncertain terms their domination, revealing the runaway Ligue 1 leaders outrageous goalscoring tally so far this campaign.

The Rouge-et-Bleu have now registered an eyewatering 125 goals in all competitions this season, 23 more than Pep Guardiola's supposedly peerless and free-wheeling Manchester City side.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

The Parisiens have scored 75 goals in Ligue 1, incidentally only one more than the 74 City have accrued in the Premier League, but collected an astonishing 25 from their six games in the Champions League, compared to City's 14 from the same period.

They are still 32 goals behind Monaco's total of 107 from last season's title victory, although if they maintain the pace they are currently operating at (3.125 goals per game) they will eclipse the total by 11 scores, and would incidentally match the current Ligue 1 record, posted by Racing CF back in 1959/60.