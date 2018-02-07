Terrifying Stat Reveals the Extent of Paris Saint-Germain's Potent Attacking Threat

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

A legitimately scary statistic has been revealed which details explicitly the potency of Paris Saint-Germain's notoriously deified attack.

Having infamously brought in a veritable wealth of attacking options last summer, with Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe acquired to accompany Edinson Cavani up front to form the now obligatory offensive acronym 'MCN', it is perhaps no surprise it has duly been raining goals in the French capital.

However, a tweet from OptaJean lays out in no uncertain terms their domination, revealing the runaway Ligue 1 leaders outrageous goalscoring tally so far this campaign.

The Rouge-et-Bleu have now registered an eyewatering 125 goals in all competitions this season, 23 more than Pep Guardiola's supposedly peerless and free-wheeling Manchester City side.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

The Parisiens have scored 75 goals in Ligue 1, incidentally only one more than the 74 City have accrued in the Premier League, but collected an astonishing 25 from their six games in the Champions League, compared to City's 14 from the same period.

They are still 32 goals behind Monaco's total of 107 from last season's title victory, although if they maintain the pace they are currently operating at (3.125 goals per game) they will eclipse the total by 11 scores, and would incidentally match the current Ligue 1 record, posted by Racing CF back in 1959/60.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters