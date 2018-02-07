Tottenham Handed Injury Boost Ahead of Wednesday's FA Cup Replay Against Newport

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur have been boosted by the return of key men Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose to the match-day squad for Wednesday's FA Cup replay against League Two side Newport County.

As reported by Football.London, Pochettino revealed that Spurs will have the two key defenders back in time for Wednesday's game.

This is brilliant news for Spurs because they have missed the leadership and technical ability of Alderweireld at the back. The Belgian has spent a lengthy spell on the sideline, nursing a hamstring problem since November. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Danny Rose has also spent a fair bit of time on the sidelines, not featuring since Boxing day due to an ongoing knee problem. The left-back has been replaced by Ben Davies, but Pochettino will surely consider putting the Englishman back into the starting line-up.

With some vital fixtures coming up for Tottenham domestically and in Europe, Pochettino will want as much of his squad back to full fitness as possible. A game against lower league opposition may be the perfect opportunity to ease them back in. 

However, Spurs will know that a win is not a formality. It took a late Harry Kane equaliser to send the tie to a replay, and that was not the first time Tottenham have struggled against lower league opposition. 

Michael Steele/GettyImages

In last year's competition, on their way to a semi-final defeat to Chelsea, Spurs were moments away from being knocked out in the fourth round to another side in league two - Wycombe Wanderers. 

Pochettino will not want anything like that to happen again, and there is no doubt he will be treating Newport County with great respect in order to avoid any sort of upset tonight.

