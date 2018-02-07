West Ham Owner Quickly Backtracks on December Transfer Vow as Patrice Evra Undergoes Medical

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

West Ham owner David Sullivan was eager to assure fans back in December that the club would only be signing "young players" in the new year, telling the Sun that any new arrivals "won’t be 32" - a lesson learned from Slaven Bilić's signings during his spell in charge of the club.

The 69-year-old businessman certainly stuck to his word with the £10m signing of Jordan Hugill from Preston, as well as with the surprise addition of João Mário on a short-term loan from Inter Milan.

However, Sullivan appears to have already thrown his transfer claim out of the window as he edges closer to securing a deal that will see Patrice Evra - a defender who is quite definitely not a "young player" - move to the London Stadium.

The former Manchester United full-back, who is available at the prime age of 36, can move to West Ham despite the transfer window closing after having his contract with Olympique Marseille terminated back in November.

Evra was impressively sent off before a ball was even kicked in Marseille's Europa League clash against Vitoria, receiving his marching orders for karate-kicking one of his own supporters in the head.

Even in light of the, lets call it 'slight altercation' with the Marseille fans, this move could actually turn out to be a stroke of genius from Sullivan. 

And if any West Ham fans are concerned the Frenchman could start kicking out at the London Stadium, don't worry, there is a colossal running track Evra would have to get across before reenacting anymore deleted scenes from Kung Fu Panda.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters