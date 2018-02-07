West Ham Owner Quickly Backtracks on December Transfer Vow as Patrice Evra Undergoes Medical

West Ham owner David Sullivan was eager to assure fans back in December that the club would only be signing "young players" in the new year, telling the Sun that any new arrivals "won’t be 32" - a lesson learned from Slaven Bilić's signings during his spell in charge of the club.

The 69-year-old businessman certainly stuck to his word with the £10m signing of Jordan Hugill from Preston, as well as with the surprise addition of João Mário on a short-term loan from Inter Milan.

Hart, Zabaleta and now Evra.



West Ham are building an excellent defence for the 2011-12 season. — Sibs (@SibsMUFC) February 6, 2018

However, Sullivan appears to have already thrown his transfer claim out of the window as he edges closer to securing a deal that will see Patrice Evra - a defender who is quite definitely not a "young player" - move to the London Stadium.

The former Manchester United full-back, who is available at the prime age of 36, can move to West Ham despite the transfer window closing after having his contract with Olympique Marseille terminated back in November.

If we sign Evra which one of our fans would you like him to kick into the face?



Tag below 😂😂👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/h6L37Y9N3Z — Stevie “WHU” Sizzle (@TheSullis) February 6, 2018

Evra was impressively sent off before a ball was even kicked in Marseille's Europa League clash against Vitoria, receiving his marching orders for karate-kicking one of his own supporters in the head.

Even in light of the, lets call it 'slight altercation' with the Marseille fans, this move could actually turn out to be a stroke of genius from Sullivan.

And if any West Ham fans are concerned the Frenchman could start kicking out at the London Stadium, don't worry, there is a colossal running track Evra would have to get across before reenacting anymore deleted scenes from Kung Fu Panda.