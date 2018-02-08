Aleksandar Mitrovic Discusses Controversial Owner Mike Ashley & Continued Love for Newcastle

Newcastle had a very busy end to the January transfer window which involved a total of 15 loan moves. While the Magpies welcomed three new players of short term deals until the end of the season, they also shipped out 12 players on loan spells.

One player to get a move elsewhere was out-of-favour striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. The Serbian had a very eventful last 48 hours of January which would include being linked to four clubs, before eventually sealing a deal with Championship side Fulham via Snapchat.

In a revealing interview with the Times, Mitrovic discussed the series of events which led him to sign for Fulham and talked about his feelings about his parent club.

Mitrovic made only six appearances for Newcastle in the Premier League this season, all of them coming from the bench. Despite being left out in the cold, Mitrovic revealed his respect for Newcastle.

"For me Newcastle is such a big club and he [Rafael Benitez] knows it as well," he said.

"It has an amazing stadium and fans, it deserves to be in a much better position than it is now. Benitez saw the big potential of this club. I hope they stay in the Premier League, they deserve this."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Newcastle are currently 16th in the Premier League table, just one point above of the relegation zone. The club failed to make any permanent signings in the winter window to help bolster the squad for the second half of the season.

While much of the club's recent failings have been pinned on the owner Mike Ashley and his mismanagement, the Serbian forward claims he respects the man at the top.

"I never met Mike Ashley," added Mitrovic. "He was my boss and I have to respect him. I will say Newcastle has a big history and I hope the club will be where it should be."

Mitrovic made his debut for Fulham from the subs' bench in the side's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest. The Serbian remarked that even though he has moved clubs, he is still playing in Newcastle colours, "even now I wear black and white."