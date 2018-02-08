Arjen Robben Refutes Bayern Bundesliga Complacency Fears Ahead of Potential Final Season

Arjen Robben has dismissed any notions that Bayern Munich will implode and throw away their march towards yet another Bundesliga title.

The German giants sit 18 points clear of nearest rivals Bayer Leverkusen in the hunt for the top flight crown and would need to go on a horrific run of form if they were to throw away yet another consecutive title.

Speaking to Kicker about the chances of that happening, Robben rejected any suggestions that Bayern's stars would become complacent due to their insurmountable lead.

He remarked: "That's not in this team's nature. We have enough experience and leaders out on the pitch to set the tone.

"On top of that, we have a coach who knows exactly what's needed at the top level. I don't see any danger of us easing off.

"It is impressive how we keep winning our games since the change in coach. We must maintain this rhythm in order to increase our chances in the Champions League as well."

Since Jupp Heynckes replaced the sacked Carlo Ancelotti in October, Bayern have won 20 of their 21 league clashes to all but seal the trophy for the sixth successive season.

Robben is in the twilight of his professional career and, alongside fellow forward Franck Ribery, is one of the elder statesmen of the group.

Looking back on his career at the Allianz Arena to date, the Dutch international added that he was delighted to have been part of another successful stint in the club's history - regardless of whether he opts to retire at the end of this term or not.

He said: " I am very proud to be a part of this club, the policies it pursues and what the club stands for. Bayern has earned everything it has itself, and you have to pay the whole club a massive compliment."