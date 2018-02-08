Arsenal Handed Triple Injury Boost Ahead of Saturday's Crunch North London Derby

Arsenal could be handed a triple injury boost ahead of this weekend's north London derby as Petr Cech, Nacho Monreal and Danny Welbeck edge towards full fitness.

The London Evening Standard understands that the senior trio could be in line to feature against Tottenham Hotspur if they overcome illness and injury before the bout on Saturday.

Cech limped off in the 5-1 drubbing of Everton last weekend after he picked up a calf strain following a routine long ball forward, and had been expected to sit out a couple of weeks with the issue.

Despite reports suggesting Petr Cech could miss the NLD, it now appears the injury isn’t as bad as first thought & the player could be fit for the lunchtime kick off on Saturday. #afc pic.twitter.com/bw26aX7MeL — Arsenal Relevant (@ArsenalRelevant) February 7, 2018

However, the veteran goalkeeper could now usurp David Ospina once more by declaring himself fit enough to play against the Gunners' fierce city rivals.

Monreal, meanwhile, was also withdrawn from the action at the Emirates last Saturday - making way for Sead Kolasinac at the half-time interval due to illness.

The Spain international appears to have overcome that concern though, and should be fit to take his place in Arsene Wenger's side and look to continue the good personal form he had chalked up in recent weeks.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Welbeck has spent the past month receiving treatment on a hip injury he sustained during the surprise 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth on the south coast but is making good progress over that problem.

It could mean that the England striker makes the bench for the clash with Spurs in 48 hours' time and would provide an attacking fillip to Wenger, who has been shorn of Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud who departed the club in the January window.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan did arrive in their place, however, and the ex-Borussia Dortmund duo will be expected to help lead the attack against Mauricio Pochettino's men at Wembley on Saturday lunchtime.

Arsenal lie one place and four points off Tottenham in the hunt for a Champions League spot and, if they rack up an impressive away win, will heap more pressure on their rivals to beat them to a European spot via the league table.

