Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are said to be plotting a shrewd succession plan as they prepare for life without star wide men Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

The pair can still compete at a high level, yet Robben is already 34, while Ribery will be turning 35 in April.

According to German source Kicker, the Allianz Arena side have eyed Borussia Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic and Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey as potential replacements.

Pulisic, who has been one of the most impressive youngsters in Europe over the past year-and-a-half or so, is one of Dortmund's most prized possessions.

The 19-year-old American attacker has been at Signal Iduna Park since 2015 and signed a new contract last January, which Dortmund are hoping will keep him in their grasp at least 2021.

He was a target for Liverpool last summer, with Jurgen Klopp a huge admirer of his talent, but the German side have been able to hold on to him up until this point.

Bailey, meanwhile, joined Leverkusen last year after spending two years in Belgium with Genk. The Jamaican ace is on fire in the Bundesliga this season, having scored eight goals and assisted five in just 14 starts for his club.

He is also one of the most sought-out players on the continent and is already valued at £100m, a sum Bayern would certainly frown at.

Alternatively, though, the Bavarian giants could continue to groom Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry for the roles. The due have already shown that they have what it takes to shine on the big stage and would save the club a fair amount of cash.