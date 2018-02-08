Colombian Midfielder Fredy Guarin Pleads for Inter to Rescue Him From Chinese Super League Hell

Shanghai Shenhua midfielder Fredy Guarin has publicly begged Inter to sign him back, after leaving for the Chinese Super League in 2016.

The Colombian international reportedly left the Nerazzurri for a staggering €10m-a-season deal in China, but regrets his choice two years on and insisted he would accept 'a fifth of his current salary' to return to Serie A.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 31-year-old candidly revealed: "I talked about it with [sporting director Piero] Ausilio last year but financial conditions prevented it.

Image by Andrew Headspeath

"I’d go back right away, it’s my biggest wish. Money doesn’t interest me, I’d accept earning much less. We talked about it already last summer, there was [Frank] de Boer and a lot of confusion, but I wanted to come back at all costs."





The veteran midfielder admits he left for financial reasons and is unfulfilled in China, despite his current side's success:



"On a personal level it’s going well, I have two years on my contract, we’ve qualified for the Asian Champions League and won the Chinese Cup... I miss Italy and Inter.

An end to big signings in the Chinese Super League?



New tax rules governing overseas players appear to have dented Chinese clubs' buying power 👉 https://t.co/v1NYKRquNB pic.twitter.com/WyTFGTqzJW — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 7, 2018

"Why did I leave? For Financial Fair Play. The directors were clear, they told me: ‘You and Icardi are the only ones with an important economic value, we need money.'

"Nobody forced me, of course, but my transfer was important for the balance sheet. It was the only positive aspect of my departure."