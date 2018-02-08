Former Hammer Craig Bellamy Worries West Ham Will Not See the Best of Ageing Patrice Evra

By 90Min
February 08, 2018

Former West Ham United player Craig Bellamy has expressed concern about West Ham's recent acquisition of Patrice Evra for the rest of the season. 

The Hammers have announced that they have signed the 36-year-old Evra on a short term deal, after his contract was terminated at Marseille. 

But Speaking on Sky Sports' The Debate, Bellamy has admitted that age does eventually catch up with you, and he does not think we will see the same Evra at West Ham as the one which was so successful at Manchester United. 

"He hasn't been the same player in the past four or five years," said Bellamy"His last year at Juventus was really poor, and he isn't the same player he was when he worked [under Moyes] four years ago."

Evra has Premier League experience in abundance. In nine seasons at Man United, the Frenchman won five Premier League titles, three League Cups, and the Champions League. But for Bellamy, there comes a point where you body can't keep up anymore:

"Age catches up with you, and he's in that position. It's a great move for him and his experience will be great for a club like West Ham, but I don't believe they're going to get much out of him playing-wise."

West Ham now have two ageing Premier League title winners in their full-back positions as they also acquired the services of 33-year-old Pablo Zabaleta from Manchester City last summer. 

Perhaps Evra will be useful as an experienced voice in the dressing room, and one that can give advice to West Ham's younger full-backs such as Sam Byram and Arthur Masuaku. 

Evra was sacked by Marseille after he kicked a fan whom Evra claimed was abusing him. Despite his actions, Bellamy and his fellow Debate panellist Charlie Adam were surprised there was no other interest from other Premier League clubs. 

"What he did [at Marseille] was wrong and he paid the price for it," added Adam, "but I'm surprised no other Premier League side came in for him."


"I think it's an excellent move for both parties."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters