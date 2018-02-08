German Reporter Claims Man Utd & Chelsea Target Could Leave Bayern Following Goretzka Arrival

Bayern Munich have alerted the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea as the impending arrival of Leon Goretzka looks to have signalled the end of Arturo Vidal's career with the Bavarian giants.

The arrival of Goretzka from Schalke - who signed a pre-contractual agreement in January - has led to widespread speculation over the future of the Bundesliga leaders old guard, and German reporter Christian Falk has claimed the 30-year-old is the one on the chopping block.

Falk's post on Twitter was made in direct response to Thursday's front cover of German outlet Kicker as he wrote: "It will be [Vidal] who will be sold."





The response comes after the cover hinted that 'One is too many' for Bayern as Goretzka's arrival will see either Vidal or Thiago Alcantara moved on in the summer.





With Bayern's midfield ranks boasting the likes of Corentin Tolisso, James Rodriguez, Sebastian Rudy and soon to be Goretzka, places will prove hard to come by and for Vidal the threat of a permanent switch seems imminent despite having been at the club for three seasons.

It will be @kingarturo23 who will be sold — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 8, 2018

Although Vidal has been an integral part of the Bavarian outfits' season to date, having played 27 games across all competitions, it appears as though he is no longer in their future plans and the news will come as music to the ears of Chelsea and Manchester United.





The two Premier League clubs have long harboured an interest in the Chile international, with a reunion with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte a possibility - should he remain at the helm come next season.





Whilst Manchester United could be tempted to re-visit their interest in Vidal having been long admirers of the Chile international, where another reunion could be on the cards but this time it would be with national compatriot Alexis Sanchez.

GUNTER SCHIFFMANN/GettyImages

With Bayern intent on flooding their squad with young German talent, the club are looking to cash in on their players who may see their level of importance in the side diminish next season.





That also includes Thiago, who has managed just 15 appearances this season after being hit by a string of injuries, as the midfielder could be cast aside as a new look side takes to the field.

Although Bayern Munich may no longer see one of the two in their future plans, clubs across Europe will undoubtedly be attracted to luring one of the midfielders their way as both Vidal and Thiago still have plenty to offer.