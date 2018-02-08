Incredible Stat Show Just How Important Isco Is to Zinedine Zidane & His Real Madrid Teammates

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has played Isco more than he has any other player since taking charge of Los Blancos - proving just how vital the Spaniard has become at the Bernabeu in the last couple of years.

Despite this season, Zidane's tenure at Madrid has been a highly successful. The Frenchman has lifted La Liga, as well as the Champions League trophy twice (and the FIFA Club World Cup twice) and Spanish Super Cup.

While players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos are often turned to in order to explain the club's recent success, one player that has become integral to Real Madrid is Isco - and that is shown brilliantly through the amount of appearances he's made under his boss:

66 - Isco Alarcón es el jugador que más partidos ha disputado en la Liga con Zinédine Zidane como técnico (44 como titular, 17 goles y 16 asistencias). Fundamental. pic.twitter.com/F01PClgfR3 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 7, 2018

According to OptaJose (the Spanish cousin of OptaJoe), Isco has appeared under Zidane's management more than any other player - 66 times in total.

44 of those appearances have arrived in the starting eleven, and the 25-year-old has managed 17 goals with 16 assists to his name as well.

Quite incredible, really. He's appeared more than the likes of Ronaldo and captain Ramos - and even more than first choice Keylor Navas; all of which have been at Madrid for the entirety of Zidane's reign.

The creative ability of Isco is simply incredible, and his versatility is likely to have a lot to do with his huge numbers. Able to feature on either wing, as well as in the number ten role of deeper in a central midfield position.

Although his playing time has started to dry up recently - with key players recovering from injury - and the player is reportedly getting frustrated at his lack of game time, there's no denying his usefulness to the squad.

He's highly rated, yet still underrated. Whatever hasn't quite clicked at the Bernabeu this season is unkown. Same players, same tactics, yet it just isn't working. However, Isco has worked his way from creative player with good potential, to a player relied on by the Champions of Europe.

Isco is a baller.