Juventus' Mario Mandzukic Hails Allegri as 'One of Best in Europe' as He Thrives in New Position

Juventus ace Mario Mandžukić has claimed his manager Maxi Allegri is one of the best manager's in Europe, after successfully adapting from a striker to a left-winger under the guidance of the experienced coach.

While he was previously known as a formidable target-man, the powerful Croatian has thrived in his new unorthodox role on the left - impressing with his dogged defending an impressive ability surging down the wing with rapid pace.

Crediting his manager's tutorage in an interview with Sky Italia, via Football Italia, Mandžukić said: "I like this role, even in this way I can get in goalscoring positions. My main task is to be attentive in the defensive phase, but at the same time it’s important to make my contribution in attack.

"I like to take on this responsibility and I’m proud of the fact someone entrusts them to me, this allows me to improve and help the team. I might not talk much, but I’ve said this and I’ll reiterate it: Allegri is one of the best in Europe, he shows that with his work."

"The results are clearly on his side and I’m happy to work with him, because he’s someone who can listen. We’ll try to win everything this season, even if we know it’ll be difficult to get to the end. That’s what we play for though.”

The 31-year-old has bagged seven goals and three assists for his side in 27 games so far this season, proving a crucial part of Allegri's side as they push to retain their Serie A title.





La Vecchia Signora have won the Italian top tier for the last six seasons in a row, but look set to be pushed to the wire by Napoli this season - who are currently top of the table.





