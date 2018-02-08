Leicester Boss Claude Puel Confirms AWOL Riyad Mahrez Will Not Play vs. Man City

Mahrez was not granted his transfer deadline wish of moving to Man City and hasn't played for Leicester since.

By 90Min
February 08, 2018

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has confirmed that unsettled winger Riyad Mahrez will not take part in this weekend's Premier League clash with Manchester City, the club he failed to join on transfer deadline day.

Mahrez has refused to play or even train since the Foxes blocked a proposed move to City in the final hours of the January window, prompting the PFA to step in as mediators following a complete breakdown in his relationship with the club.

No resolution has been reached and the 26-year-old is not ready to end his self-imposed exile in time to face his former suitors.

City were willing to negotiate a £65m package for Mahrez that included a player heading in the opposite direction. How Leicester were desperate not to lose their star for anything less than a huge sum and were reportedly seeking as much as £95m.

With City refusing to meet the demands, any chance of a deal disappeared, sending Mahrez into a sulk that has already seen him miss games against Everton and Swansea.

The Algerian may have believed his behaviour would get him what he wants, but City have since been reported to be disappointed by his conduct and have dropped their interest.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters