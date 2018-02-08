Leicester City manager Claude Puel has confirmed that unsettled winger Riyad Mahrez will not take part in this weekend's Premier League clash with Manchester City, the club he failed to join on transfer deadline day.

Mahrez has refused to play or even train since the Foxes blocked a proposed move to City in the final hours of the January window, prompting the PFA to step in as mediators following a complete breakdown in his relationship with the club.

No resolution has been reached and the 26-year-old is not ready to end his self-imposed exile in time to face his former suitors.

City were willing to negotiate a £65m package for Mahrez that included a player heading in the opposite direction. How Leicester were desperate not to lose their star for anything less than a huge sum and were reportedly seeking as much as £95m.

With City refusing to meet the demands, any chance of a deal disappeared, sending Mahrez into a sulk that has already seen him miss games against Everton and Swansea.

The Algerian may have believed his behaviour would get him what he wants, but City have since been reported to be disappointed by his conduct and have dropped their interest.