Liverpool are no longer interested in signing Monaco star Thomas Lemar, focusing their attention on other targets going forward.

The player has been tipped as the one to come in as a replacement for Brazilian sensation Philippe Coutinho, who left for Barcelona last month in a £142m transfer deal. The Liverpool Echo report that the Reds will focus on other options, and the Frenchman is 'not on the list of targets under consideration'.

This week, reports in France claimed the player had been refusing to sign a new deal at Monaco, giving Liverpool - as well as other interested clubs - greater hope of getting him on their books in the summer.

However, per the Echo, the Anfield sides will pursue alternatives instead.

Liverpool made attempts to sign Lemar last year, with the club's sporting director Michael Edwards initiating contact and holding talks with the Ligue 1 champions over a summer move. Interference from Arsenal, however, is believed to have caused Monaco's asking price to go up, forcing the Reds to retreat.

They are believed to have kept monitoring the player throughout the first half of the season, but Jurgen Klopp opted not to move for him even after selling Coutinho.

The German views the £90m asking price as too hefty and reckons that the cash from Coutinho's sale could be better spent in the summer.

Liverpool's scouting team share the manager's sentiments and are also of the view that there are cheaper players out there who suit the club's ambitions.