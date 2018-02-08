On Loan Andy King Outlines What it Will Take for Swansea to Avoid Relegation

By 90Min
February 08, 2018

Andy King has urged all of Swansea to 'stay together' in a bid to avoid relegation at the end of the season.

The Swans are currently in a good period, having recently snatched wins against Liverpool and Arsenal, as well as totally demolishing Notts County 8-1 in the FA Cup this week.

King, meanwhile, joined on loan from Leicester on deadline day last month and has quite a bit of experience when it comes to fighting relegation battles. 

Speaking via WalesOnline, the 29-year-old asked that the team, fans, and city stick together to see the battle all the way through.

“At Leicester, even last season we were not safe until the end of the season. We just put a good run of games together and it has a snowball effect like it did when we got out of trouble before. I see that here,” he said.

“You’ve just got to stay together as a team, as a squad, as a city.

“The fans have got to stay with the team because it makes such a big difference going out on the pitch knowing everyone’s behind it. Every time I’ve played here that’s always been the case, it’s always been a hard place to come to.

“I think that’s going to be big going into the run-in. We’ve got some winnable games at home, if we can get that right then we’re nearly there.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-SWANSEA-NOTTS COUNTY

“The momentum is the big thing. No game is easy, we’ve just beaten Liverpool and Arsenal but that doesn’t necessarily say you’re going to win the next game against someone who is not such a big club.

“The Premier League doesn’t work like that. So you’ve got to make sure you’re right for every game, make sure you’re feeling confident and see where it takes you.”

