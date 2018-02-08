Loris Karius Determined to Prove Liverpool Don't Need to Splash the Cash on a New Stopper

Liverpool's often under-fire goalkeeper Loris Karius has spoken of his determination to prove his doubters wrong and show manager Jurgen Klopp that he does not need to delve into the transfer market to find a new stopper in the summer.

The 24-year-old had played second fiddle to Simon Mignolet for most of his Anfield career before being handed the chance to stake his claim for the number one spot early last month.

The Reds' issues in between the sticks has led to links with a pair of elite keepers Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and Roma's Allison, but Karius is adamant that he can ease any need for a summer addition.

“If you read the press as a Liverpool player then every week we would have five new signings in every position," Karius told the Liverpool Echo.





"You can’t go crazy about the speculation. When I look at the training, I think we do have good quality already with the keepers.

“I think we’ve been a bit unlucky at times. Often you don’t have much to do. Then if you don’t do something 100 per cent right it weighs a lot heavier than for other goalies at smaller clubs who have several more saves to make in a game.





“That’s life at a big club like Liverpool and you have to deal with it. I just want to present myself well and then I’ll have the chance to play at this club for the next season as well.

“That’s the challenge facing me personally. I also want to help this team achieve as much as we can. As well as the top four, we still have the Champions League. We want to go forward in that and why not win it? There are lots of big aims for the rest of the season,” he added.

Having been given his opportunity Karius knows he has to grasp it with both hands if he is to convince Klopp and the Anfield faithful that he is a safe bet in goal for the future.

“Of course I was happy with the decision [to make him No 1]. You get more in a routine game by game but I know I need to keep performing," he added.