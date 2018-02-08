Luis Enrique 'Preparing to Move to London' Amid Conte Chelsea Replacement Links

Luis Enrique is reportedly preparing to move to London amid claims he will replace Antonio Conte in the Chelsea managerial hotseat.

Various reports in the past 48 hours have alleged that the Spaniard is favourite to succeed Conte at Stamford Bridge, and the Telegraph has gone one further by suggesting that Enrique is making plans to move to the English capital as a result.

Chelsea have denied that any discussions have taken place between themselves and Enrique's camp concerning his arrival but, with speculation increasing over Conte's future, it appears likely that the ex-Barcelona boss will take up the reins if the Italian is let go.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Enrique has been out of work since he left Barcelona at the end of last season - citing the need to take a break from the pressures of management.

Refreshed and ready for a new challenge, however, the 47-year-old has now been linked with the Chelsea job as the Blues appear to edge closer to showing Conte the exit door.

The 48-year-old is under increasing pressure in west London due to shock defeats to Bournemouth and Watford in recent days, as well as allegations of alleged infighting with the club's hierarchy over its transfer policy.

Luis Enrique taking over at Chelsea just before a Champions League tie with Barcelona and PL games vs Mourinho & Guardiola would be a LOT of fun. — Andy West (@andywest01) February 6, 2018

Coupled with Conte's comments earlier in the season about wishing to head back to his homeland, it seems that a parting of the ways between him and the reigning Premier League champions is inevitable.

Conte has grown frustrated at Chelsea's seeming refusal to back him over his targets in the transfer market over the past 12 months, while the club's directors have grown tired of his public criticism of them over not doing so.

Roman Abramovich is not thought to be close to handing Conte his P45, but the Russian oligarch will likely let him leave at the end of this term.

That would pave the way for Enrique to test himself in England's top flight and, amid suggestions he has already agreed personal terms according to Spanish reports, it won't be long before something official emerges.

