Man Utd Handed Blow in Pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk Midfielder Fred as Brazilian Chooses Man City

Manchester United manager manager Jose Mourinho is said to be looking to make additions to his midfield in the summer as the Red Devils prepare for some key departures.

With 36-year-old Michael Carrick set to retire at the end of the season, and Marouane Fellaini possibly leaving the club, Mourinho has set his sights on the pair's potential replacement.

But one player United look set on missing out on is Shakhtar Dontesk midfielder Fred who, according to the Metro, has said he has decided he wants to play for Manchester City.

In the January window, Man United were successful in snatching Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez from the hands of Pep Guardiola's City. This time, the Red Devils look set to handed the same blow they dealt to their Manchester rivals.

Former Shakhtar manager and now head coach of the Turkey national team, Mircea Lucescu, has tipped Fred to choose the Sky Blues over the Red Devils:

"Shakhtar Donetsk's best player is Fred in the centre of midfield. He was a bit anarchic on the left. I moved him in front of the defence. He will go to City like Fernandinho before him."





The 24-year-old Brazilian was signed by Shakthar in 2013 from Brazilian club Internacional. He has since slotted in as a direct replacement for fellow Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho, who left the Ukrainian club for Man City in the summer of 2013 for a fee of £34m.

Manchester United may be forced to look at some other potential targets to recruit in the summer. Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic and Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have previously been linked to the club. Monaco's Fabinho could also put United on alert after he admitted he is searching for a new challenge.