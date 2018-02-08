Man Utd Report Healthy Finances & Increased Revenue for Second Quarter of 2017/18

Manchester United recorded a revenue of £163.9m for the second quarter of 2017/18 - the three month period ending 31st December 2017.

It marks a 4% increase on revenue for the same quarter in 2016/17, with the club projecting overall revenue for the year to fall between £575m and £585m.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Commercial and matchday revenue both actually marginally fell from the second quarter figures last year, but a 17.3% rise in broadcast revenue ensured the overall number still grew.

Net debt now stands at £328.6m, a 19.7% drop on the prior year quarter.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward explained that it is the club's 'solid business model' that allowed for two major investments in recent weeks.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

"Our solid business model has allowed us to invest in the future of the club with the extension of Jose Mourinho's contract as manager and the acquisition of Alexis Sanchez. We look forward to the remainder of the season with confidence," he said.

With the Mourinho and Sanchez investments not happening until January, neither is reflected in the latest financial figures. To see what impact those two pieces of business have had on the finances, will have to wait for the publication of the third quarter report later this year.

But Woodward is set to face shareholder questions in the usual way when finances are published and questions on Sanchez, Mourinho and further summer spending are all expected.

(You may also be interested in 'Gary Neville Leading Other Candidates to Become Technical Director at David Beckham's MLS Side')