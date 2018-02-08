Mohamed Elneny Makes Very Ambitious Claim That Arsenal Can Still Catch PL Leaders Man City

By 90Min
February 08, 2018

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has apparently still got his eyes on the Premier League title this season, and has insisted that it is still possible to catch runaway leaders Manchester City. 

The Manchester club currently sit on 69 points at the top of the Premier League table, 13 points clear of their nearest rivals Manchester United, and a huge 24 points clear of Arsenal, who currently sit in sixth place. 

Despite the seemingly insurmountable gap, Elneny told beIN SPORTS (via TEAMtalk) that he still believes it is possible to catch the leaders. 


“There’s nothing impossible in the English Premier League, we still have our chance to compete for the title, we have to fight till the end, many surprises can occur at any point,” he said. 


After a run of 18 straight league wins, Manchester City finally fell to defeat at the hands of Liverpool last month. They dropped only their 9th point of the season in a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor last Saturday, while Arsenal bounced back from midweek defeat at Swansea to beat Everton 5-1 at the Emirates. 

🔴 #Arsenal #Together 🔴

A post shared by Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on

Elneny has insisted that the Gunners will keep fighting for the top spot in the Premier League until it is mathematically impossible for them to catch the leaders.  


“If we fail to compete for the title this season, we have to prepare for the next season, but currently we are only thinking about finishing as high as possible in the league.”

Arsenal face North London rivals Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium in the early kick off on Saturday, while Manchester City face Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium in the late kick off.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters