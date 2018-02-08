Mohamed Elneny Makes Very Ambitious Claim That Arsenal Can Still Catch PL Leaders Man City

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has apparently still got his eyes on the Premier League title this season, and has insisted that it is still possible to catch runaway leaders Manchester City.

The Manchester club currently sit on 69 points at the top of the Premier League table, 13 points clear of their nearest rivals Manchester United, and a huge 24 points clear of Arsenal, who currently sit in sixth place.

Despite the seemingly insurmountable gap, Elneny told beIN SPORTS (via TEAMtalk) that he still believes it is possible to catch the leaders.





“There’s nothing impossible in the English Premier League, we still have our chance to compete for the title, we have to fight till the end, many surprises can occur at any point,” he said.





After a run of 18 straight league wins, Manchester City finally fell to defeat at the hands of Liverpool last month. They dropped only their 9th point of the season in a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor last Saturday, while Arsenal bounced back from midweek defeat at Swansea to beat Everton 5-1 at the Emirates.

🔴 #Arsenal #Together 🔴 A post shared by Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on Feb 5, 2018 at 5:37am PST

Elneny has insisted that the Gunners will keep fighting for the top spot in the Premier League until it is mathematically impossible for them to catch the leaders.





“If we fail to compete for the title this season, we have to prepare for the next season, but currently we are only thinking about finishing as high as possible in the league.”

Arsenal face North London rivals Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium in the early kick off on Saturday, while Manchester City face Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium in the late kick off.