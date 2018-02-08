Newcastle & Huddersfield Given the Go-Ahead to Start Talks With Saint-Etienne Winger Jonathan Bamba

Talks over a new contract between Jonathan Bamba and his club have stalled, putting Premier League sides Newcastle and Huddersfield on high alert.

The 21-year-old has been locked in contract talks with the French club for months, and an agreement is seeming to be hard to come by. With French newspaper L'Equipe (via SportWitness) claiming that talks have come to a halt over the wage demands of the player.

With Bamba's contract running out in the summer, the most recent news would put clubs that have been interested in him in the driving seat, as he would be able to sign as a free agent when the window re-opens in June.

The French Under-21 international has scored six goals and provided four assists in Ligue 1 so far this season, and Saint-Etienne are currently sitting in 12th place in the league, just four points clear of the final relegation spot.





The report states that the winger is currently asking for a lot more money than the French club are willing to pay him, due to the wage cap system in place at the club.

It is said that if Newcastle or Huddersfield do make an approach to the 21-year-old, then wages should not be a problem. The Premier League is more awash with money than Ligue 1, due to mega TV deals, and so clubs are more frivolous with the contracts that they give to players.

Bamba will look to attract suitors when Saint Etienne host Marseille at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Friday night.