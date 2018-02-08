Newcastle Loan Signing Martin Dubravka Keen on Permanent Stay as £4m Option to Buy Is Revealed

By 90Min
February 08, 2018

Newcastle United had an uninspiring transfer window to say the least. With reports claiming Rafa Benitez was left in the dark over how much he had available to spend in January, the Magpies eventually managed to get three deals over the line. 

All three completed bits of business were loan deals, which speaks volumes about Newcastle's current financial situation. Former Magpie Joey Barton recently came out and criticised the club for appearing to withhold funds for transfers.

One of the new loan signings is Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Sparta Prague. Newcastle have secured the shot-stopper's services until the end of the season, but it has been revealed they have the chance to make his move to Tyneside permanent. 

According to the details of the 29-year-old's contract, reported by the Chronicle, there is a clause which will allow Newcastle to pay £4m to make Dubravka's deal permanent. 

Dubravka is yet to make his debut for the Magpies, after he was selected on the bench for Newcastle's game against Crystal Palace.

The Slovakian therefore has until the end of the season to prove he is worthy of being number one at St James' Park if he wants to stay at the club for the foreseeable future. 

Steve Welsh/GettyImages

The man himself seems keen on the idea of a £4m switch. "It's exciting to be here," said Dubravka. "It is a big club particularly in my own country. I appreciate the opportunity and I will try to do my best to stay and hopefully it will not just be a loan.


"I really hope I get to stay longer than six months. It's a huge opportunity for my life."

After rotating between Rob Elliot and Karl Darlow this season, Newcastle may welcome a new option between the sticks. A goalkeeper with international experience who is credited for his good footwork, Dubravka could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for the Magpies.

