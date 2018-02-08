One Out, Two In: Why Aubameyang & Mkhitaryan Will Ease the Blow of Arsenal Losing Alexis Sanchez

So, Arsenal fans, January eh?

You lost arguably your best player in Alexis Sanchez for nothing, a man who scored 30 goals and assisted a further 15 in the previous season, and to Manchester United of all clubs.

You lost perhaps one of the best back up options in the league in the shape of Olivier Giroud for just £18m, a man who offers Arsene Wenger an effective plan B when the game needs changing, and to Chelsea of all clubs. Does't sound great at all, does it?

BUT...

In return for the Chilean, Henrikh Mkhitaryan saw his surroundings change from Old Trafford to the Emirates in a move which went some way to softening the blow of losing Sanchez, and just the sole arrival of the Armenian may have appeased the majority of the Gunners' fanbase.

However, in addition to the Armenian arriving in north London, Wenger went one better and managed to land his new arrival's former partner in crime at Borussia Dortmund in the shape of Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a move which smashed the Gunners' transfer record and switched the fans' emotions from dejection to sheer excitement.

Having linked up once already in the pair's home debut against Everton last week, there is a refreshing feeling of optimism around the red half of north London that the two forwards can put to bed any ill feelings of resentment that the fanbase may feel towards the Chilean and breathe new life into an Arsenal side so bereft of inspiration at the moment.

In their last season together at Dortmund, the 29-year-old Armenian recorded 19 goals and 24 assists whilst his Gabonese teammate hit the back of the net 40 times and set up a further seven. Additionally, Mkhitaryan created more clear cut goalscoring chances than any other player in the Bundesliga in 2015/16 (27), whereas Aubameyang scored the most clear cut chances (25).

As incredible as their on field antics were at the Westfalenstadion, their rapport and chemistry off the pitch was equally as in tune.

The pair were always conjuring up and orchestrating synchronised celebrations for them to whip out once the inevitable goal involving the two arrived on a matchday, whilst also maintaining a close relationship after Mkhitaryan departed for Old Trafford.

It was, in fact, the former Shakhtar Donetsk attacker that convinced Aubameyang to join him at the Emirates in January, as the mercurial striker told the Arsenal Weekly Podcast:





"It's like [being reunited with] a brother, a good friend. We played together in the past and I'm really happy to see him again.

"He called me a few times, he asked, 'Will you come or not?' I said, 'First you have to tell me if you sign or not'.

"He told me all was done and of course it was a big factor in coming here."

"We understand each other on and off the pitch, that's why it's easier on the pitch.

"[The fans] have to be happy [to see us together], we will do our best of course, like we did in the past."

Losing such an elusive player like Sanchez was never going to be an easy sight for the Gunners, especially to a direct rival in Manchester United, but the Arsenal fans can rest assured that in the former Dortmund duo, they possess a deadly combination that will be sure to terrorise Premier League defences for the next few years.

And anyways, Atom and Humber will be the true losses for the Emirates faithful...