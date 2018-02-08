PHOTO: Nike Officially Unveil Coutinho Barca Image After December Online Store Leak

By 90Min
February 08, 2018

Remember back in December when Nike made a huge faux-pas by basically revealing Philippe Coutinho was Barcelona-bound?

The sportswear giant had jumped the gun by publishing an image of Coutinho on their website alongside links to buy the club's home kit by 'shopping the Coutinho look'.

Those in the corridors of power at Camp Nou and Nike must have lost their minds as the image leaked before it was swiftly removed, but now that he's a fully fledged La Blaugrana player, the picture is back up on Nike's online store:

Image by Tom Power

Liverpool fans were already resigning themselves to the Brazil international departing Anfield, but the photograph that adorned Nike's front page all but confirmed he was on his way in the January transfer window.

With Coutinho now a £140m-rated signing in north east Spain, there's no harm in Nike going all out to push for fans to get his name printed on the back of Barcelona shirts.

Leaks like this are becoming a much more common theme within football, and it must be absolute torture for fans and business people alike to see transfers seemingly confirmed via this avenue.

