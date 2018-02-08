Tottenham are said to be planning to make Bordeaux forward Malcom their most expensive signing ever in the summer.

The north London side made reported attempts to bring the Brazilian star in last month for €35m, but Bordeaux refused to sell at that price and keep hold of the player until the end of the season.

Last week, the 20-year-old admitted wanting to leave the Ligue 1 outfit in January, but promised to give his all during this campaign after he was told that he was needed.

“I wanted to leave in January, I tell the truth,” the attacker told Telefoot. “It’s my dream to progress in my career. I spoke with the president [Stephane Martin], he told me that he knew it was my dream, but that he needed me.

“I told him he could count on me until the end [of the season]. I will do everything to bring Bordeaux to the top six in Ligue 1. I know I can do better,” Malcom continued.

“I will try to do everything because I like Bordeaux. I will give everything until the end to show that I stayed to help and do better.”

According to Le10Sport, Tottenham are planning to return for Malcom when the season is over and are willing to spend as much as €50m, a fee that surpasses the record amount of £42m that was spent on the purchase of Davinson Sanchez last year.

They may have to compete with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal, however, but should take comfort in the fact that Jose Mourinho has said that he has no plans to recruit more forwards.