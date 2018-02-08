Tottenham Linked With Summer Swoop for Watford Star as Pochettino Is Caught on 'Scouting Mission'

Tottenham Hotspur look could bolster their midfield come the summer and may well have found their ideal man in Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure, according to the Mail.



Mauricio Pochettino was left impressed with the 25-year-old's stellar performance in the Hornet's win over Chelsea on Monday night, and was spotted in the crowd at the game. Doucoure was a standout performer throughout the 4-1 thrashing, setting up two goals and giving an all round dominant display in midfield against the Premier League giants.

Pochettino esteve ontem no Vicarage Road assistindo a goleada de 4 a 1 do Watford sobre o Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/EPPECLWX2G — Brasil Spurs Oficial (@brasilspurs) February 6, 2018

The Frenchman is tied to Vicarage Road until 2020 and Watford are now set to offer their star man a bumper new deal of more than £60,000-a-week to ward off interest from Spurs.

However, with Pochettino and first-team coaches Jesus Perez and Miguel D'Agostino watching from the stands, Doucoure could well be tempted with a move to White Hart Lane in the summer transfer window.





Considering Spurs don't meet either club until April, the Tottenham boss was accompanied by his coaching staff on a clear scouting mission for midfield improvements and the Tottenham trio will have much to ponder following Doucoure's impressive performance.

Should Watford be forced into selling their midfielder, they're likely to demand more than the £20m that Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai shelled out to sign Odion Ighalo last summer.

That would see the Hornets make a profit of at least £12m from the player they signed from Rennes for a mere £8m in 2016.

Spurs have also been linked with a move for Wilfried Zaha in recent days.