Tottenham Linked With Summer Swoop for Watford Star as Pochettino Is Caught on 'Scouting Mission'

By 90Min
February 08, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur look could bolster their midfield come the summer and may well have found their ideal man in Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure, according to the Mail.


Mauricio Pochettino was left impressed with the 25-year-old's stellar performance in the Hornet's win over Chelsea on Monday night, and was spotted in the crowd at the game. Doucoure was a standout performer throughout the 4-1 thrashing, setting up two goals and giving an all round dominant display in midfield against the Premier League giants.

The Frenchman is tied to Vicarage Road until 2020 and Watford are now set to offer their star man a bumper new deal of more than £60,000-a-week to ward off interest from Spurs.

However, with Pochettino and first-team coaches Jesus Perez and Miguel D'Agostino watching from the stands, Doucoure could well be tempted with a move to White Hart Lane in the summer transfer window. 


Considering Spurs don't meet either club until April, the Tottenham boss was accompanied by his coaching staff on a clear scouting mission for midfield improvements and the Tottenham trio will have much to ponder following Doucoure's impressive performance. 

Should Watford be forced into selling their midfielder, they're likely to demand more than the £20m that Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai shelled out to sign Odion Ighalo last summer.

That would see the Hornets make a profit of at least £12m from the player they signed from Rennes for a mere £8m in 2016.

Spurs have also been linked with a move for Wilfried Zaha in recent days.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters