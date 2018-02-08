Philippe Coutinho's goal vs. Valencia put Barcelona in prime position to advance to another Copa del Rey final.
Philippe Coutinho arrived at Barcelona with lofty expectations following his big-money move from Liverpool, and he delivered on his first significant stage for the Blaugrana.
Coutinho came off the bench at halftime and scored a vital goal not even four minutes later in Barcelona's Copa del Rey semifinal second leg against Valencia. Luis Suarez set him up with a deft cross from the left, and Coutinho met the pass with a sliding finish, hooking it inside the opposite post to give Barcelona a 2-0 aggregate lead. The away goal ensured that Valencia needed three to unseat Barcelona, which is hoping to win a fourth straight Copa del Rey title.
Luis Suarez sets the table for Philippe Coutinho, and the Brazilian delivers his first goal for Barcelona in a key spot (via @beINSPORTSUSA) pic.twitter.com/qdGrClmioB— Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) February 8, 2018
Until the goal, Valencia was a single tally from pulling even, and it nearly did in the first half, hitting the post on a close-range header.
Ivan Rakitic eased any remaining fears for Barcelona, putting the game on ice in the 82nd minute off another assist from Suarez.
GOAL: @ivanrakitic puts this thing to bed! @FCBarcelona are headed to the #CopadelRey final! #ValenciaBarca pic.twitter.com/BTxplkYlXA— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 8, 2018
Barcelona will face Sevilla in the final on April 21.