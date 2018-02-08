VIDEO: Fan Appears to Spot Sir Alex Ferguson Telling Jose Mourinho to Play Youth Starlet More Often

Manchester United legends old and new were in attendance at Old Trafford to mark the 60th anniversary of the Munich air disaster, which took the lives of eight Man United players and 23 people in total.

Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson was one of the people paying his respects, and he seemed to have a few bits of advice for current Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho.

In a video taken by a fan at the service, Ferguson can be seen waiting to shake hands with all the current players, and took extra time to talk to 21-year-old Scott McTominay. He then shakes hands with Mourinho and the pair exchange words seemingly about the the young United starlet:

Check out Jose Mourinho’s reaction when Sir Alex Ferguson tells him to pick Scott McTominay more often. Brilliant. 😂 #mufc [reddit] pic.twitter.com/r0fTuSgG7K — United Xtra (@utdxtra) February 6, 2018

Fans believe that Ferguson is telling Mourinho that he needs to be playing McTominay more often. As the player walks out of frame, Ferguson continues to point in his direction while he talks to Mourinho as the pair smile to one another.

McTominay has been part of Manchester United since he was five-years-old. Initially a centre-forward, the young Englishman has converted to a central midfield where he has impressed a many levels in the United set-up.

The young midfielder was recently given the nod ahead of Paul Pogba to start in United's last Premier League match against Huddersfield Town and made good of his opportunity. Mourinho later heaped praise on the 21-year-old after the match, and it seems that Ferguson is a big fan as well.

Throwback to this photo of Sir Alex and McTominay as a kid. Love it! #mufc pic.twitter.com/l00cjdZ8jN — United Xtra (@utdxtra) February 6, 2018

When asked about McTominay's performance after the Huddersfield game, Mourinho said (via the Sport Bible): "He's a kid that chases the ball, that tries to recover high up the pitch and when he has the ball it is always simple and against opponents like Huddersfield, so close and with so many bodies behind the ball, the simplicity sometimes is genius."





With Michael Carrick retiring at the end of the season, and the future of Marouane Fellaini looking uncertain, there is a good chance we will be seeing a lot more of McTominay at the United in the near future.