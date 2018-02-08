West Ham Set to Beat Everton in Race to Sign Augsburg Defender Daniel Opare

By 90Min
February 08, 2018

West Ham are winning the race to sign Augsburg right-back Daniel Opare on a free transfer at the end of the season. 

Opare's contract with the Bundesliga side runs out in the summer and relations between him and Augsburg seem to have turned sour after the club refused to sell him in the January window. 


This has opened the door for West Ham to make a move and begin talks with the defender. 

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Soka25 are reporting that David Moyes' West Ham are confident in striking a deal with Opare, who has attracted attention from a number of Premier League clubs. Everton, Stoke, and Leicester have also been linked with Opare.

The Ghana international has been a regular feature for Augsburg this season but looks set to be on the move again. 

So far, the 27-year-old's career has taken him all over Europe, enjoying stints in Spain with Real Madrid Castilla, Belgium with Standard Liege, Portugal with Porto, and Turkey with Besiktas.

Juergen Schwarz/GettyImages

This could be the second time that Everton have missed out on a new signing to West Ham. Patrice Evra reportedly snubbed a move to Everton before he agreed to move to the Hammers. 

Everton were reportedly keen to bolster their defensive options and provide competition in the right-back position for the returning Seamus Coleman.


Meanwhile, West Ham see Opare as the long-term option at right-back to replace 33-year-old veteran defender Pablo Zabaleta.

