'When Training Ends You're Dead. Not Tired - Dead': Chiellini Gives Bizarre Backing to Conte

Juventus centre-back Giorgio Chiellini has opened up on life under Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, claiming that the Italian boss works his players like he's a drill sergeant, and creates a 'very special atmosphere' with his players.

Conte currently finds himself under pressure at Stamford Bridge. Roman Abramovich, a man known to liberally fire and hire under-performing managers, has seen his side lose 3-0 to Bournemouth, followed by a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Watford, and Conte is now the bookies' favourite to be the next Premier League boss to lose his job.

However, Chiellini has expressed his admiration for the former Juventus leader - paying particular attention to his dedication to his job.

"It is not only in the match with Conte. It is all day, every training session. He is like a police sergeant. We felt something very special in his atmosphere, for three years with him at Juventus and two years in the national team." Chiellini told the Daily Mail.

"When you finish training, you are dead. Not tired - dead. You can do it only because you believe in what he does. We had 40 days in France and it was like entering another world.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"You are 100% with him. He creates an atmosphere, everyone gives energy to each other. For sure he is one of the very best."

Chiellini and his Juventus teammates see themselves face Tottenham in the Champions League next week, and while the Bianconeri have only conceded one goal since November 20, the veteran centre-half is wary of Harry Kane.

"I like the Belgian couple at the back, (Jan) Vertonghen and (Toby) Alderweireld." Chiellini continued. Harry Kane is a fantastic player.

"He played against us three years ago and he has really improved. Now he scores more than Messi in a calendar year...and that's very different to scoring more than Chiellini!"