Xavi Lauds Barcelona's New Identity as He Admits Burning Desire to Manage the Club Remains

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has once again reiterated his burning desire to one day turn his dream of managing the Spanish giants into a reality, but in the meantime has praised current coach Ernesto Valverde for establishing a new identity at the club.

The Blaugrana have undergone a vast number of changes in recent seasons, from saying farewell to Luis Enrique after three-years and most notably the dramatic departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

ANDER GILLENEA/GettyImages

It led to the arrivals of Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho - both for astronomical fees - and after successfully negating a number of issues Xavi was full of praise for the Valverde.

In an interview with French radio station RMC, via Sport, Xavi said: "The team has recomposed itself, it's been a lot of merit for Valverde. He has done an extraordinary job and given the team an identity."

Xavi is also of the belief that the club's four attacking options of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Dembele and Coutinho can be deployed together without issue. He added: "Dembelé is missing now, Coutinho has just arrived but the team is working. If it's possible for everyone to fit into the system, good players have to be in the field, they're compatible for me."

Xavi future Barcelona manager — Cruyff (@TheCruyffman) January 25, 2018

Whilst Xavi sought to praise the work of Barcelona's current squad and coach, the 38-year-old still had his eyes locked on the throne at Camp Nou, but did admit he needs to have enough experience and be fully prepared before he takes on the job.





He said: "Hopefully, one of my dreams would be to train Barça, but you have to prepare a lot, be very professional to get there, I know the house, first I have to have the license.

"Tasting and working on a long-term project with the 2022 World Cup in perspective ... Coach? I've talked to people there, but it will depend on the situation."

Xavi was a member of Barcelona's system for over 24-years after rising through the ranks to make over 500 appearances for the club, a decorated career which included eight La Liga titles and four Champions League triumphs - just to name a few.

(You may also be interested in Barcelona Legend Xavi Predicts 2 Players Who Will Compete for the Ballon d'Or Post Messi & Ronaldo)