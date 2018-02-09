AC Milan Given Chance to Sign Porto's Mexico International Midfielder Hector Herrera

Porto midfielder Hector Herrera has reportedly been offered to potential suitors AC Milan.

27-year-old Herrera has been subject of widespread interest from clubs across Europe over the past few years, and a report from CalcioMercato claims that a summer move to Milan could be on the cards..

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

The report from CalcioMercato.com hails the box-to-box midfielder as the 'kind of player every coach would like to have available' and says that pace and dynamism are two of his greatest qualities. He is 'the last to give up' and makes his presence felt in both defensive and attacking situations.

Herrera made himself noticed on the international stage back in 2012, when he was a member of the side who won the Toulon Tournament before going on to be a part of the Mexico team who earned the gold medal at the Olympic Games in London. His Mexico team beat a Brazil side that featured the likes of Neymar, Oscar and Marcelo in the final.

Unidos por el mismo objetivo ⚽️💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/cklAHbZOPt — Héctor Herrera (@HHerreramex) November 21, 2017

The following year, it is said that 'half of Europe' wanted to buy him and he chose to move to Portuguese giants Porto, where he signed a contract until 2019.

One-and-a-half years ago, Italian giants Juventus and Napoli both battled to sign the Mexican international, and Herrera even agreed personal terms with Napoli. However, the move did not materalise and Herrera remained with Porto.

However, it is now come to light that Milan have an interest in the player, although he is 'not a priority' for them. The report from Italy claims that they 'like' the player, however the deal will be-revisited in June when Milan have clearer ideas about the squad they want to build.