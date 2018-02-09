Agent of Man City Target Fred Dismisses Reports of Agreed £50m Summer Switch

Manchester City have no agreement in place to sign Shakhtar Donetsk star Fred in the summer as speculation mounts over his future.

That is the verdict of ex-Arsenal ace and Fred's current representative Gilberto Silva, who told Globo Esporte that his client had not agreed a reported £50m switch to the current Premier League leaders.



Former Shakhtar boss Mircea Lucescu had been quoted by the Manchester Evening News as he explained why he thought it was only a matter of time before Fred moved to England.

Gilberto, however, refuted those comments and confirmed that the midfield man was only focusing on the job in hand with his current employers.

He said: "Fred has no agreement, as was said in the English press, and even after all the rumors that have taken place in this last winter window.

"It is super normal to have the name spoken, even because he is doing a great job, and the fact that Shakhtar is well in the Champions League increases his visibility."

City were in pole position to bring the 24-year-old to the Etihad last month amid suggestions that a £35m deal had been agreed between them and their Ukrainian counterparts.

However, talk over the potential transfer stopped suddenly as Pep Guardiola turned his attentions to other targets such as Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez.

Despite not pushing through with the move, City remain in the hunt for Fred and Lucescu stated his belief that the Brazil international will head to Manchester this summer.

He said: “Shakhtar Donetsk’s best player is Fred in the centre of midfield. He was a bit anarchic on the left. I moved him in front of the defence. He will go to City like Fernandinho before him.”

Fred is seen as the long-term successor to Fernandinho in the City starting lineup, with the combative centre midfielder entering the twilight of his career.

The six-times capped international has made 142 appearances for Shakhtar during his five-year spell with them, and has lifted two Ukrainian top flight titles as well as two Ukrainian Super Cups.

