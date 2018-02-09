Anthony Martial Relishing Packed Man Utd Fixture List Ahead of Champions League Return

Anthony Martial has rejected claims that Manchester United's squad are not relishing the opportunity to play twice or three times a week.

The France international was quoted by the Daily Star as he explained why all footballers 'like it' when they continuously play football, and stated he had no concerns about doing so most weeks.

United will begin to try and progress all the way to the final of the Champions League when the competition starts up again next week and, coupled with their Premier League and FA Cup exploits, may end up playing at least two games a week for the rest of this term.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It is a fixture schedule that Martial is looking forward to with some glee, judging by his comments.

He said: "We all like it when we're playing every three days, because that's football at the highest level these days.

"We're always ready and prepared and, what's more, we have the squad to cope with the amount of games, so it's an exciting period ahead."

Martial has worked his way back into the fold under manager Jose Mourinho after a difficult first season with the Portuguese boss at the helm.

The forward has bagged 11 goals and nine assists in 34 appearances so far this season, but knows full well that he must remain at the top of his game to keep his starting berth in the team with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard all vying for minutes on the pitch.

A special message from #MUFC's Player of the Month for January - take it away, @AnthonyMartial! pic.twitter.com/GBQmnsY4zX — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 8, 2018

He added: "I feel really good at the moment. I'm training hard and, to be fair, with the matches and results since the new year, we've made a decent start, so I hope we can continue in the same vein.

"It's a real honour for me that the supporters have voted for me (for Player of the Month). I think now it's the third time it's happened this season. I just hope I can keep this run going and maybe even try and win a few more of them."