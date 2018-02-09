Arsenal Legend Claims Striker Alexandre Lacazette Must Improve Quickly or Face Possible Gunners Exit

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has criticised the performances of striker Alexandre Lacazette, claiming the striker is fighting for his Arsenal career.

The 26-year old striker joined the Gunners from French giants Olympique Lyonnais last summer, but has failed to make the impact many expected of him, scoring just nine Premier League goals so far this season.

Former World Cup winner Petit believes his fellow countryman may have already lost the backing of manager Arsene Wenger, citing the need for the £52m signing to turn things around quickly.



LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/GettyImages

“Lacazette is under massive pressure,” Petit said, as reported by the Daily Mirror. "He needs to improve or face the exit this summer."

The three-time Premier League winners moved to sign Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Deadline Day, shattering the club's transfer record in a £56m deal. The Gabon striker slotted straight into the starting lineup last weekend against Everton, scoring on his debut in Arsenal's resounding 5-1 win.





Lacazette was relegated to the substitutes bench as a result, and Gunners legend Petit, who won the Premier League title under Wenger in 1998, believes Aubameyang's signing is a key indicator of what his former manager's thoughts on Lacazette currently are.

“Aubameyang’s signing tells me it might already be too late. Arsene Wenger’s belief in Lacazette has gone.”

His future at the Emirates Stadium beyond the summer is uncertain, with the Frenchman having scored just once in his last 12 Premier League appearances.