Arsenal 'Offer Contract' to Former Youth Product and Besiktas Captain Oguzhan Ozyakup

Arsenal could be set to re-sign former youth product Oguzhan Ozyakup on a free transfer - five years after they allowed him to move to Besiktas.

Turkish news outlet Milliyet understands that the Gunners have offered a contract to the 25-year-old after Ozyakup entered the final six months of his deal in his Turkish homeland last month.

Ozyakup progressed through the youth ranks in north London but failed to make the grade under Arsene Wenger and was sold on to Besiktas for around £500,000.

However, Wenger appears to have regretted that decision thanks to Ozyakup's development with the current Super Lig champions and has made a ploy to bring the Turkey international back to the Emirates.

Ozyakup only played for Arsenal's first team on two occasions - both appearances coming in the League Cup - and was expected to not make the grade at the highest level.

He has since proved his doubters wrong, however, with 208 appearances in all competitions for Besiktas and acquiring winners medals thanks to back-to-back league triumphs with his club.

The centre midfielder has also been capped 30 times by his senior national side and has captained Besiktas on a number of occasions this term.

It is likely that Ozyakup will feel he has unfinished business in the English capital and may be swayed into moving back to his former stomping ground.

That decision could hinge on how much playing time he is promised by Wenger though, and the Frenchman may need to ship out a player or two if he is to make room for Ozyakup in his starting lineup.

The likes of Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey, Mohamed Elneny and Jack Wilshere can already play in Ozyakup's preferred role and, with talk of Wilshere being on the cup of penning a new deal with the Gunners, may face serious competition for a starting berth.

Ozyakup had originally joined Arsenal's Under-18 set up after he moved to them from AZ Alkmaar's youth academy eight years ago.

