Bayern Goalkeeper Set for Warm Weather Break to Aid Recovery From Long-Term Injury

FC Bayern München have confirmed Manuel Neuer shall leave for a brief vacation to a warmer climate to aid his recovery.

The German number one suffered a hairline fracture to his metatarsal in March of last year, but soon returned to action afterwards. However, the injury was aggravated in the loss to Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarter finals.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Neuer eventually returned for die Roten's first Bundesliga away game in the win over Werder Bremen in late August, but pulled out of training a couple of days after, complaining of a foot problem.

The resultant scan revealed he had cracked his metatarsal once again and had to undergo surgery, wearing a cast after. The 31-year-old reportedly suffered a setback in his recovery plan and will be out for a further period.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

Consequently, Bayern have confirmed the shot-stopper will take a short holiday in a warmer climate until 18th February.

The club go on to say Neuer has made excellent progress in recent weeks and has been assigned individual training plans to aid his daily rehab.

The captain's absence has handed the starting spot to Sven Ulreich who has blossomed since Jupp Heynckes returned. Christian Früchtl has also been called up the bench in mean time.

But Bayern are still almost certain to storm to their sixth consecutive Meisterschale, with Arjen Robben denying any notion of complacency in the squad.

Thiago Alcantara's injury means Neuer is the only player out injured, with all squad members training at Säbener Straße.