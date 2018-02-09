Bundesliga Expert Claims Former Dortmund Boss 'Is Favourite to Replace Conte' at Chelsea

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel leads the way to take over the reigns from Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge, according to Bundesliga expert Lee Price.



Tuchel was sacked from German giants Dortmund last year after a series of disagreements over the departure of star players came to a boiling point.



70.3% - Antonio Conte has the joint-best win rate of any manager in Premier League history (min 5 games), level with Pep Guardiola. Tension. pic.twitter.com/AxhxPCE5kw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 6, 2018

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has, however - via the Express - put Tuchel at the top of his wishlist He supposedly sits alongside Marco Silva, Luis Enrique and former Blues boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Despite winning the Premier League title last year in his first season in charge, Conte has had a torrid time as of late, which culminated with a 4-1 defeat away to Watford in their last league fixture. Now, many believe Conte's time at Stamford Bridge may be up.

Price claims Abramovich and Chelsea have already been in touch with Tuchel over replacing Conte, saying: "Tuchel has been sounded out by Chelsea and talks took place before Monday’s defeat to Watford.





"The German coach is liked by Abramovich’s team of advisors. He’s considered a favourite because he won’t arrive with a huge army of sidekicks like Mourinho and Conte."

Price also suggests Tuchel is the man they see who could finally exhibit Chelsea's youth system to its full advantage.



He added: “He will also differ to those two in his transfer policy and expectations, and is seen as a man who could finally make use of Chelsea’s notorious youth system.





"There are two other names on the shortlist - Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti. Silva is desperate for the job and hasn’t been ruled out of contention completely - but he is behind Tuchel, Enrique and even Ancelotti."

