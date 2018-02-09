Depleted Leicester City Short of Striking Options Ahead of Man City Clash

Leicester City are looking as though their attack will be lacking when they come up against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, as reported by the Leicester Mercury.

Foxes boss Claude Puel has confirmed that Japanese striker Shinji Okazaki will miss the clash against Manchester City on the weekend with a knee injury keeping the 31-year-old out for at least two weeks.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

“There's a little injury with Okazaki,” Puel explained at the pre-match press conference. “He is not available. He received a kick on his knee and I think he won't be available for two weeks.”

Although Puel does often opt to play one striker as a focal point of the Leicester attack, the injury blow to Okazaki leaves the Frenchman with only two attackers available for the trip to face Manchester City in Jamie Vardy and former City man Kelechi Iheanacho.

Following the loan departure of both Islam Slimani and Leanardo Ulloa, the Foxes attack has started to look rather threadbare, with AWOL winger Riyad Mahrez, whose much desired move to City never materialised, only heightening Leicester's attacking woes.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

In addition to the absence of Okazaki, Leicester will be without captain Wes Morgan who has only just returned to training as he continues to recover from a hamstring issue.

“He is not match fit for the moment, but it is encouraging,” said Puel. “He came back training, he had two strong training sessions and will continue to improve.”

Following the clash against Premier League champions-elect Manchester City, Leicester will face Sheffield United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Friday February 16.