Former Everton Forward Advises Christian Pulisic to Choose Liverpool Over Manchester United

Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Christian Pulisic has been told to join Liverpool this summer, in preference to bitter rivals Manchester United.

The highly rated 19-year old is a target for a number of leading European clubs, following a series of impressive displays in the Bundesliga.

The German club have reportedly slapped a £90m price tag on their prized asset, which is perhaps an indicator of their reluctance to sell. However, according to fellow countryman and former Premier League striker Brian McBride, Pulisic should move to Anfield if afforded the luxury of picking.

"Choosing for him a club that would help him develop his style and his skillset is going to be a necessity," McBride said, speaking to ESPN.

"The thing that's always in the back of your mind is the desire to play at one of the biggest clubs - they are monster clubs, all of them are, and the fun of moving to a different club and working through the process of making it there.

"I would make sure the club plays the style of soccer I play. If you're going to Manchester United, you know you're not going to be on the ball nearly as much as you are at Liverpool or Real Madrid."

Christian Pulisic has now been directly involved in 14 goals in 14 World Cup qualifiers for USA.



7 goals

7 assists



19-years-old. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/F41SnTeWAG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 11, 2017

Jurgen Klopp reportedly had an £11m bid for Pulisic turned down by Dortmund in the summer of 2016, but has continued to keep an eye on his progress, with Liverpool's scouting team known to be following his progress.

McBride, who scored 37 Premier League goals during six seasons in England, was keen to stress the importance of Pulisic moving to a team that will suit his style of play.

"When you talk about some of these bigger clubs, they don't necessarily play the same type of soccer they play in Dortmund.

(You may also be interested in Liverpool Set to Pursue Alternative Attacking Targets After Dropping Interest in Thomas Lemar)

"I would make sure the club plays the style of soccer I play. If you're going to Manchester United, you know you're not going to be on the ball nearly as much as you are at Liverpool or Real Madrid."

Pulisic's stock has risen considerably since the sale of Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona last summer, with the American teenager reportedly on the radar of not just Liverpool or United, but Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as well.