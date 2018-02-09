Jupp Heynckes Jokes About Substituting Lewandowski Before He Can Equal Boss' Goal Record

Robert Lewandowski is poised to equal Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes' home goal record on Saturday evening against Schalke 04.

Heynckes set the record of scoring at least once in Borussia Mönchengladbach's first eleven Bundesliga matches at home, during his second spell with the Foals in the 1972/73 season.

However, the Polish striker could match such a feat if he scores against Schalke at the weekend, having added to his tally most recently against TSG Hoffenheim.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Heynckes casually spoke on such a record in his press conference ahead of the match against die Königsblauen, with whom he managed for a year.

"I was joking with Robert that I had only just found out I had such a run. He'll start tomorrow and he can't be worrying about whether I will take him off before he breaks my home goals record," the manager said cheekily.

While Schalke are a formidable opponent - as Heynckes later pointed out - Lewandowski has an excellent record of scoring 12 goals in 17 meetings, including during his spell with Ruhr rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

The match shall also be a "special" occasion for Leon Goretzka who will look to impress his new employers ahead of a free transfer in the summer from Gelsenkirchen.





Lewandowski spoke of his aim to reclaim the Torjägerkanone on Thursday, as well as voicing his tiredness at the never-ending transfer rumours linking him awa from Bavaria.





"I'm in a good position to win the top goalscorer crown - it is very important for me. I want to try and reach thirty goals for the season, but it's more vital I play well," he said.

The 29-year-old currently leads the race for Bundesliga's version of the golden boot with 18 goals to his name, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had 13 before leaving for Arsenal.