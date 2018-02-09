Leroy Sané Steps Up Injury Rehab After Pep Guardiola Failed to Secure January Reinforcements

Manchester City winger Leroy Sané participated in light individual training sessions this week as he steps up his rehab from injury.

The German suffered a bad injury in the last round of the FA Cup against Cardiff City, and the Daily Mail report that he is training, albeit separately from the group, and is continuing his rehabilitation.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola only named six substitutes for their last game against Burnley, insisting that he had no other players available.

It was well publicised that City failed to sign Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez on January deadline day, leaving Guardiola short on attacking alternatives following Sané's injury.

As a result, Sané has stepped up his injury rehabilitation in a fight to be fit for the rest of the season. Manchester City have a tough fixture schedule, due to the fact that they are will participating in four competitions.

Pep Guardiola is a genius, he’s shown up the rest of the league this season and done it with style. However, to name 6 subs & claim he doesn’t have anyone else available shows him up. It is tosh. Promote a youth team play for the experience... — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) February 3, 2018

The Cityzens are in the running for Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup glory. Guardiola will be hoping to have his German winger - who has been virtually ever present this season - back as soon as possible as he bids to lead his side to an ambitious yet realistic quadruple.

They, ironically, face Riyad Mahrez's Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday, before travelling to Basel for their last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday.

More welcome news for City fans emerged this week, as John Stones and Phil Foden both returned to training ahead of this week's visit of Leicester.