Nuri Sahin Reveals How Jurgen Klopp Made Dortmund Believe They Could 'Beat Anyone'

Nuri Sahin has opened up about his close relationship with Jurgen Klopp - and revealed how the Liverpool boss made his Borussia Dortmund squad believe they 'could beat anyone'.

The midfielder spoke to the Guardian newspaper about Klopp's time at the helm at Signal Iduna Park and explained how the German's belief and motivational skills made Die Borussen a force to be reckoned with in Germany and on the continent.

Sahin returned to his former stomping ground after failed moves at Real Madrid and, ironically, Liverpool, and whilst he is enjoying life under Peter Stoger he can't help but look back fondly on the Klopp era.

He said: “He gave us the philosophy that we can beat anyone. I remember when we played at Bayern Munich [in February 2011] in the season we became champions.

"We were seven points in front of them and we were in the hotel saying: ‘OK, when we get a draw here, there are only a few more games to go.’ I don’t know how but he heard from someone that we were talking [like] this.

"He’s very smart, as you know…and then we had the most amazing meeting before the game. By the time we got on the bus I knew we’d win the game [Dortmund won 3-1].”

I'm still sad @nurisahin didn't bang at Liverpool — Mo (@BillyMoMates) February 8, 2018

(You may also be interested in Forward Maximilian Philipp Nearing Borussia Dortmund Return After Productive Training)



In a wide ranging interview, the Turkey international explained his thoughts and feelings behind Klopp's successor Thomas Tuchel and even what his opinion was on the United Kingdom leaving the European Union.

It is his comments on what he plans to do when he hangs up his boots, though, that are intriguing to say the least, and the 29-year-old readily admits that he wants to leave a legacy of which his children 'can be proud'.

He added: “I have big plans after football, to give back and to give my children something to be proud of. Not just to talk about how I used to be a football player.”