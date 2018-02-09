PHOTO: Lucas Perez's Neighbour Has Hilarious Response to Graffiti Abuse Outside His House

After struggling to make an impression at the Emirates Stadium in Arsene Wenger's Arsenal side, Spanish forward Lucas Perez was ousted out on loan this summer to La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna.



It seems, however, Deportivo's fans are less than impressed with Perez' performances as of late, with the Spanish side sitting third from bottom in the league and the forward picking up only five goals so far this campaign.



And it seems as though the fans have taken it upon themselves to vent their frustrations about Perez through the fine art of graffiti, subjecting the former Arsenal man to abusive pieces across several locations in the city.



MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

In the graffiti, Perez is labelled as a "mercenary" and told that he "needs to go now". Slightly harsh remarks for the loanee, considering the season isn't over yet, and he has scored five goals.



Nevertheless, when fans chose to target Perez's former house in the city, they got a completely unexpected yet perfect response from the forward's old neighbour.



💥 Informa @gdobarro:



➡️ "Han aparecido pintadas lamentables contra Lucas Pérez donde supuestamente vive, y un vecino, cansado, ha respondido a su autor: Lucas ya no vive aquí, gilipollas" 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4qJo1CoFto — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) February 8, 2018

The graffiti translates as: "Lucas no longer lives here, a**shole". A perfect response to the Perez hater's made even better by the fact he went to the lengths of tarnishing his own property to get the message across.



Hopefully, for Perez' sake, he can pick up some form and prove the naysayers wrong, and show why Arsenal acquired his signature for £17m back in 2016.



Until then, perhaps his neighbour could potentially get in touch with Banksy about a possible collaboration?

