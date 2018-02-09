PHOTOS: Leaked 2018/19 Arsenal Third Kit Reveals Shocking Colour Combination

By 90Min
February 09, 2018

Arsenal's third kit for the 2018/19 season could see the club revert to unfamiliar colours, in a move that is sure to irritate the most avid of kit wearers.

A leak from Footy Headlines, notorious for grabbing sneak peaks at next season's kits, indicates the Gunners are set to explore a 'Biscay' and 'Peacot' colour blend for their alternative strip.

The kit is rumoured to be among the last ones manufactured by Puma, with the Gunners believed to have entered into an agreement with Adidas going forward.

Arsene Wenger's side are no strangers to odd colour combinations, with green trim having featured prominently on last season's third kit. This season's outfit has seen the club go for a darker apparel, with pink trim accompanying their black shirts.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Arsenal's traditional colour scheme for home and away shirts will remain unchanged going into next season, with their release date likely to be a lot earlier than the proposed third kit.

Reaction to their potential new colour combination has flooded in on Twitter, with the general consensus suggesting that the Gunners marketing team may have lost their minds.

Should the pictures prove to be accurate, it's likely that this Arsenal kit will feature prominently in the conversations of worst kits ever, alongside the grey Manchester United away kit of the mid 1990s and Everton's shocking pink number seen during the 2010/11 season.

