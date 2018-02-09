Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang May Be Forced to Provide Video Testimony for Borussia Dortmund Bus Attack

Arsenal's record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may be required to provide testimony to a German court via video link from London regarding the Borussia Dortmund bus bombing which took place last year, according to reports.

The 28-year-old was due to give evidence from last April's attack, which occurred as the team headed to the Champions League clash with Monaco, two days before completing his £56m move to the Emirates Stadium.

However, the Gabon international failed to appear in court, claiming he was too ill to provide his account of the events.

But, according to the Daily Mail, despite submitting a medical report to prove his reasoning in order to evade a £900 fine, the process is still not complete for Aubameyang, with German law enforcement considering whether the Arsenal man can provide testemony via a video link from his new home of London.

The France-born former AC Milan academy graduate is set to make his second appearance in a Gunners shirt this weekend as Arsene Wenger's men travel to Wembley Stadium for the second north London derby of the season.

His 68-year-old manager will be hopeful both the Gabonese star and fellow new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan can be as effective as they were during their debuts, in which the striker netted his first goal for the club while his ex-Dortmund teammate provided three assists.

Paul Merson: "Spurs' defenders won't have seen a lot of Aubameyang, they won't know his movements."



Spurs have faced Aubameyang four times in the last two years, in which time the striker has scored four goals against them. Even by Merson's standards, that comment is pathetic. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) February 9, 2018

"These guys have the experience. They have played top level games and they know what is most important to do", the veteran boss told his pre-match news conference, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"They all just need to focus on the performance and how we want to play the game tactically. We are in the middle of the season, why would these guys not repeat those kinds of performances?"