Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 27

The Premier League weekend will start in spectacular fashion on Saturday, with Tottenham hosting Arsenal in the second north London derby of the season.

There are also several relegations scraps on show, with Brighton travelling to Stoke and Huddersfield hosting Bournemouth.

With plenty of chances to pick up fantasy points, who should you look to bring in? Here are our top picks.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot





Loris Karius - Liverpool may be something of a shambles at the back but Karius kept a clean sheet against Huddersfield before saving Harry Kane's first penalty on Sunday.





Jonas Lossl - The Terriers goalie kept out Alexis Sanchez's spot-kick before the Chilean followed scored on the rebound and could pick up more points when Bournemouth travel to the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday.

Who's Not





Ederson - The Brazilian only has one clean sheet in his last five Premier League games and Leicester will back themselves to get on the scoresheet on Saturday.

Ben Foster - Chelsea are going through a rough patch but should be able to breach former England international Foster's defence.

Defenders

Who's Hot





Daryl Janmaat - The Netherlands international has a knack for scoring impressive goals and could reap more rewards for fantasy managers against West Ham.





Jack Stephens - The 24-year-old has been in fine goalscoring form of late, netting against both Brighton and West Brom.

Who's Not





Nacho Monreal - The Spaniard faces Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen on Saturday and will do exceptionally well to keep a clean sheet.





Angelo Ogbonna - The Italian has struggled in a makeshift defence, conceding 15 goals in his last eight Premier League games.

Midfielders

Who's Hot





Alexis Sanchez - The former Arsenal attacker scored his first United goal against Huddersfield and looks set for a solid second half of the season, starting against Newcastle.





Gerard Deulofeu - The Spaniard turned on the style against Chelsea, grabbing a goal and an assist.

Who's Not





Paul Pogba - Dropped to the bench against Huddersfield, the France international is now without a goal or an assist in his last three league games.

Gylfi Sigurdsson - With just three goals and three assists this season, Sigurdsson is not the fantasy favourite he was last year.

Forwards

Who's Hot





Harry Kane - The Spurs striker loves a goal against Arsenal and most would back him to hit the back of the net against the Gunners.





Javier Hernandez - The Mexican has returned to form in recent weeks, grabbing two goals and an assist.

Who's Not





Cenk Tosun - The former Besiktas forward is yet to get off the mark for his new club, having played three league games so far for Everton.





Wilfried Bony - Having scored just two league goals all season, Bony has been ruled out of the remainder of the campaign through injury.