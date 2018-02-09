Riyad Mahrez Set for Return to Training but Demands Leicester Grant Summer Exit

Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez is set to return to training on Friday for the first time since downing tools after his proposed move to Manchester City fell through on transfer deadline day, according to reports.





The Algeria international was the subject of a reported £60m bid from the Citizens at the back end of last month, however the Foxes were keen to hold out for an offer in the region of £95m.

The club's decision to reject the sizeable fee reportedly pushed the 26-year-old into a state of 'depression', with the player refusing to train with his teammates after attempting to force the move through himself by submitting a transfer request.





Since that point, Mahrez has missed Leicester's last two outings, which resulted in a 1-1 draw with Swansea City and a 2-1 defeat to Everton.





However, according to Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol on Twitter, the midfield creator is set to reconvene with the Foxes squad and will be available for his side's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, but, as reported by The Times, only if future promises are made.

The article claims that the Algerian is willing to put his differences with the club behind him if assurances are made surrounding a summer exit.





The Mirror reported that Mahrez claimed Leicester went back on their word by not permitting his transfer last month, however the attacker is willing to place his trust in his employers again, with even speculation that a release clause accepted by both parties may be placed in the King Power Stadium star's contract.

After seemingly missing out on his dream move to the Etihad Stadium over the winter, there were thoughts the summer may well offer another chance.





But, it seems there will be no option for the 26-year-old to join Pep Guardiola's outfit come the conclusion of this season, with the Catalonian reportedly unimpressed with how the France-born maestro has handled himself since being denied his Midlands exit.