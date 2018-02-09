Alessandro Florenzi is set to be offered a 'lifetime contract' to see out his career at his beloved club Roma.

A new contract for Florenzi is has been made a 'priority' for Roma's Sporting Director, Monchi, according to Corriere dello Sport (via CalcioMercato.com)

With his current deal expiring in June 2019, Roma want to offer him contract for life. They see him as the next club icon to join the prestigious heights of Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi.

However, a potential stumbling block for Roma is that they have ensure that they comply with Financial Fair Play rules before they can offer Florenzi the hefty contract they want to propose.

The prospective deal would be worth around €3m per season, making him one of the highest paid players at the Serie A club.

Monchi is said to be aware of interest from Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea - as well as Barcelona - in Florenzi, and this is why he is keen to tie the 26-year-old down to a long term deal.

It is expected that Florenzi will make a decision with his heart and stay at Roma, the club he has played for since he was 11 years old. Despite this, though, contract negotiations are set to be more complex than expected and the negotiation process could be long and drawn out. This is due to the hefty wage increase that Florenzi wants. However, Roma remain determined to get the deal done.

The tenacious midfielder, who can also play as a winger or wing-back, has played 204 games for Roma and is widely loved by their supporters.