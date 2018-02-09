VIDEO: Karius Discusses Playing Up Front as a Child & the Career He Nearly Chose Outside Football

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has revealed how he started off his footballing career as a striker, while revealing he almost followed in his father's footsteps by becoming a Motocross rider.

The German stopper moved to Anfield from Bundesliga side Mainz 18 months ago, where he is currently battling Simon Mignolet to become the Reds number one keeper.

In a video as part of the club's 'At Home With...' series, Karius revealed that he initially thought of following in his dad's footsteps, becoming a motocross rider instead of a professional footballer.

"My dad was doing it, he was really good," Karius said. "He bought me a bike and stuff really young, sort of like six years or something, I drove the first race on the bike.

"Then some afternoon I just went down to where we lived, to the football pitch and watched the kids train, and asked if I could join in."

The 24-year old revealed that his father had little to no interest in football, and that he initially began playing as a striker, only converting into a goalkeeper when a player failed to turn up one day to a match.

"I played as a striker for a little while, then the goalkeeper didn't turn up for a game. They asked who wants to go in goal, and kind of just picked me."

The rest is now history for the German, who along with showing off his musical taste and various tattoos, revealed sticky toffee pudding and chocolate brownies are among his favourite desserts served up by the catering staff at Liverpool's training ground, Melwood.

Karius has enjoyed a run of playing in four successive games in the Premier League, keeping a clean sheet against Huddersfield and saving a Harry Kane penalty in his last two outings.